Comerica Bank Sells 1,519 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIVO opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $864.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

