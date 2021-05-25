Commerce Bank Purchases 1,051 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Commerce Bank raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 541.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NLOK stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

