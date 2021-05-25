Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Gentex by 9.9% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 75,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 200,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Gentex by 768.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 786,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 696,100 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,344 shares of company stock worth $511,670. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

