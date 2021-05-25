CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CommScope were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

