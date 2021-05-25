Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $7.89 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,244.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,313.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

