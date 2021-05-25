Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.