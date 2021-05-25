Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.01. 193,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 207.19%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

