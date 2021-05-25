Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.39

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 16000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COMP. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

