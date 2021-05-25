Compound (COMP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $348.16 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $408.14 or 0.01084966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $348.16 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000106 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,207,911 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

