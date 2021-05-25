Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as low as C$0.08. Continental Gold shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Continental Gold (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.