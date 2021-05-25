Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Truist Securities

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Copart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.33.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Copart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.