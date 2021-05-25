Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Truist Securities

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Copart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Copart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Analyst Recommendations for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit