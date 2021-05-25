Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 120,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,207. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $645.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

