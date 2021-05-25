Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 39,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 354,740 shares.The stock last traded at $45.36 and had previously closed at $46.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.