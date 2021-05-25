Costco Wholesale (COST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COST opened at $383.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

