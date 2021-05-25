Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$381 million.

COUR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,956. Coursera has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

