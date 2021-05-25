Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$381 million.
COUR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,956. Coursera has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74.
Several analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
