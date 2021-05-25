Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Neutral

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,192,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,335. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.