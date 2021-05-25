Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 2,591 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IJK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.31. 76,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,619. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

