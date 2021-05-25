Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 6,826 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 70.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,334,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.51. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

