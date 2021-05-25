Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,075 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Computer Task Group worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

CTG opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $155.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

