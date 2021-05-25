Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,542,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,151. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

