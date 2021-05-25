Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 3,238 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 0.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $150.64 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.27.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.