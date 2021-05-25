Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,722,000 after buying an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after buying an additional 203,641 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,514. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

