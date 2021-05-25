Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 237,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

  • On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $30.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $495,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cricut from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

