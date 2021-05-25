Critical Contrast: Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) & The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Middlefield Banc pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Middlefield Banc and The Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 19.16% 8.04% 0.84% The Bank of New York Mellon 22.24% 9.19% 0.82%

Risk & Volatility

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Middlefield Banc and The Bank of New York Mellon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.55 $8.35 million $1.30 18.19 The Bank of New York Mellon $16.94 billion 2.68 $3.62 billion $4.01 12.92

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. The Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Middlefield Banc and The Bank of New York Mellon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Bank of New York Mellon 0 5 10 0 2.67

Middlefield Banc currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.55%. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus price target of $49.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.84%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats Middlefield Banc on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 full-service banking centers and financial brokerage offices in Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, Plain City, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services. The Investment and Wealth Management segment provides diversified investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, private banking, investment, and information management services. The Other segment engages in the leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. It serves central banks and sovereigns, financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, corporations, local authorities and high net-worth individuals, and family offices. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

