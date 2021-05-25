Critical Survey: Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON)

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Evogene and Monument Circle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene -2,247.50% -42.72% -35.46% Monument Circle Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Evogene and Monument Circle Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene $1.04 million 85.92 -$23.37 million ($0.83) -4.18 Monument Circle Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Monument Circle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evogene.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evogene and Monument Circle Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evogene 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monument Circle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evogene currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.37%. Given Evogene’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Evogene is more favorable than Monument Circle Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of Evogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Monument Circle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Monument Circle Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Industrial Applications segment develops enhanced castor bean seeds to serve as a feedstock source for other industrial uses. The Human Health segment discovers and develops human microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-oncology, GI related disorders, and antimicrobial resistance organisms. The company also provides medical cannabis products. It operates in the United States, Israel, Brazil, and internationally. The company has strategic collaborations and licensing agreements with agricultural companies, such as BASF SE, Corteva, and Bayer; and through its subsidiary, Canonic Ltd., has a collaboration agreement with Cannbit Ltd., a subsidiary of Tikun Olam-Cannbit Ltd. for the development of novel medical cannabis products. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is Indianapolis, Indiana.

