Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises 0.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $53,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.34. 4,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,469. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

