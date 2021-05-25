Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.71. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.92 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

