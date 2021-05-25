Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Cumulus Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CMLS opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $223.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

