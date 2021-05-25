Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $7.84. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 110,304 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.22.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.
