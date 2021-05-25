Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $7.84. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 110,304 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

