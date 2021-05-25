D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,755 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 4,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

NYSE GS opened at $368.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.22 and a 1 year high of $376.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

