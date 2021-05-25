D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.81% of CEL-SCI worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CEL-SCI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82. CEL-SCI Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

