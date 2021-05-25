D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

