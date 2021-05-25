DA Davidson Raises Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $75.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. 546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.40. Arcosa has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $1,920,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $2,921,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 49.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 48,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

