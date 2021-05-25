DA Davidson Raises Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target to $75.00

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. 546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.40. Arcosa has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $68.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $1,920,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at $2,921,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 49.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 48,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit