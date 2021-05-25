Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 224,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.79. 21,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,093. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average of $233.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,617 shares of company stock worth $7,891,624 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

