Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $148.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been gaining from its increased focus on sales-building initiatives, Cheddar’s business model transformation and technology-driven moves. These include simplifying kitchen systems, improving sales planning and scheduling, and operational excellence to enhance guest experience, develop new core menu items, allow customization and make smarter promotional investments. Moreover, its focus on online ordering bode well. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, the coronavirus related woes persists. Due to the social distancing protocol, traffic in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 is likely to remain low.”

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

NYSE DRI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $4,036,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

