Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.73.

NYSE DAR opened at $68.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $97,989,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

