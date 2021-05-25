Dash Reaches One Day Volume of $1.11 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Dash has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.95 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $192.61 or 0.00505746 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003916 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024209 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $558.31 or 0.01466014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,146,909 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

