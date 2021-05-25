DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

DCP stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 353,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

