DECOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $324,726.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $324,726.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.88 or 0.00592081 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015029 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,747,590 coins and its circulating supply is 54,793,480 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

