DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) One Day Volume Tops $842,571.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $842,571.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00376559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00183731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.67 or 0.00869887 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033468 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,365,373 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

