Degenerator Market Cap Tops $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

