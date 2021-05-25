Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $45.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Delek Logistics Partners traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.37, with a volume of 75 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

