DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.