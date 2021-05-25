Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $898,535.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 35.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $898,535.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00350636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00187091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.98 or 0.00873773 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033237 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.