Desire Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,364.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Desire has a market cap of $42,898.07 and $27,364.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Desire has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,050.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.33 or 0.06886530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $701.87 or 0.01844604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.00464648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00205116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.37 or 0.00631714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00454769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00370459 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

