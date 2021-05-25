Desjardins Reiterates Buy Rating for Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.96.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

