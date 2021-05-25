Destination XL Group (DXLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Destination XL Group has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 671.17% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $142.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

