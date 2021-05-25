Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $205.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.29.

Shares of PPG opened at $179.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average of $150.16. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

