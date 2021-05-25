Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €24.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.69 ($25.52).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.54.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.