Devery Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $359,730.85 and approximately $5,941.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00076203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.98 or 0.00979468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.90 or 0.10010663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,698 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,108 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

